27 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Oil Meets the Saudi Ambassador in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Abdul-Rahman Osman has received from the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jafar a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of oil and gas between Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi ambassador described his country's relationship with Sudan as advanced within the framework of political will, conveying his country's desire to engage into oil and gas investment.

Dr. Osman welcomed the oil cooperation between Sudan and Saudi Arabia, referring to the outcomes of the Sixth Session of the Sudanese-Saudi Ministerial Committee which was recently held in Jeddah. He called on Saudi Arabia to establish joint cooperation projects in the fields of oil extraction, gas exploitation and exchange of expertise in the oil industry.

Ambassador Ali bin Jafar said that there were several memorandums of cooperation specifying the different domains of cooperation including gas and the exchange of scientific expertise. He said that there was a focus on gas extraction for the production of electricity and petrochemical industries.

