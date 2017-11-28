27 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Assembly Gives Defense Ministry 48 Hours to Informed About Situation in Mustariha

Omdurman — The Nation Assembly, chaired by its Speaker prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, has given 48 hours to the State Minister at the Ministry of Defense to respond to an urgent query about the clashes that took place Sunday between the Rapid Support Forces and the forces of the so-called Al-Sahwa Council in the area of Mustariha and claimed a number of lives from both sides.

The query was presented by the deputy Siham Hassan Hassaballa, from the Liberation and Justice Party, in the presence of the Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Awad Ibn Oaf in accordance with National Assembly's regulations which allows the submitting of the urgent query in the presence of the relevant minister who has the right to immediately present his answer the question or postpone it.

The deputy Siham has called for a briefing on the security and the citizens' conditions in the area.

