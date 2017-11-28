Sudan: President Al-Bashir Appreciates Firmness of Relations With Indonesia

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has appreciated firmness of the relations between Sudan and Indonesia, calling for further strengthening to these relations in all fields.

This came when he received Monday in his office at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of Indonesia, Burhanuddin Badral-Zaman, on the occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan.

Ambassador Badral-Zaman has described the relations between Sudan and Indonesia as distinguished and witnessing remarkable progress, hoping that these relations will witness more consolidation in the coming period.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic has awarded the Nelein Order (first class) to the Ambassador of Indonesia in recognition of his efforts for bolstering the bilateral relations.