Sudan: State Minister At Ministry of Defence Affirms Detention of Musa Hilal and His Son and Stability of Security Situation At Mustariha

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, has affirmed the detention of the chairman of Al-Sahwa Council, Musa Hilal, and his son Habib, indicating that they will be transported to Al-Fasher city and then to Khartoum.

In a press statement at the National Assembly (Parliament) Monday, Gen. Salim has assured stability of the security situation at Mustariha following clashes at the area in the context of the campaign for collection of weapons in Darfur.

He said that Brig. Abdul-Rahim Juma'a Daglu, the commander of Hamadan Al-Semaih battalion, and nine of his forces have been killed in the clashes.

Ge. Salim pointed out that the incidents happened when a vehicle of the Rapid Support Forces, carrying a number of unruly persons, was ambushed and destroyed near Mustariha, a matter which resulted in martyrdom of Brig. Abdul-Rahim Juma'a Hamdan, and nine of his forces, adding that there were no casualties among the citizens.

He said that another vehicles, which was accompanying the first one, has returned to Kabkabiya area and a third vehicles of the Rapid Support Forces also moved for the incident area to carry bodies of the martyrs, but was also ambushed, a matter which resulted in martyrdom of Brig. Abdul-Rahim Juma'a Daglu, the commander of Hamadan Al-Semaih battalion.