27 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Bashir to Attend Conclusion of School's Tournament in Kassala State Wednesday

Kassala — The General Rapporteur of the National schools' Tournament, Abdulla Ali Abdulla, currently hosted by Kassala state under the motto (let us work for the homeland) has asserted the completion of the conclusion of the activities of the (Sudan's wedding) the school's tournament in next Wednesday, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al -Bashir , the accompanying delegation, number of the federal ministers, members of the parliament, executive figures and the different media organs.

The General Rapporteur noted in the report he presented Monday, to the media, that the President of the Republic will attend the sports' festival on honor of the conclusion of the Schools' Tournament in Kassala stadium Wednesday afternoon.

He indicated that the flag of the next tournament will be handed to the governor of South Darfur state, meanwhile, the President of the Republic will attend the closing ceremony at Tajuj Theater on Wednesday evening, and receive a document from the General Union of Education Workers in Sudan, besides the honoring of a number of personalities.

He pointed out that the winning students in the activities of scientific and technology innovation, and cadets will be awarded their prizes at the cultural village in next Wednesday morning, and then comes the program of the exchange of presents at the hall of al-Bustan between the different states, and the participating missions in the schools' tournament in kassala.

