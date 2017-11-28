27 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Hails Sudan-Indonesia Relations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has commended the firmness of the Sudanese -Indonesian relations and affirmed the keenness for developing them further in all fields.

This came when the President rceived Monday at the Republican Palace the Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan on the occasion of the expiry of his office term in the country.

The ambassador said in a press statement that the relations between the two countries are witnessing remarkable progress.

President Al-Bashir has awarded the Ambassador the Nelein Order (First Class) in recognition of the efforts he exerted for strengthening the relations between the two countries.

