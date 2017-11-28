Sudan: Gen. Hemaiditi Affirms Arrest of Musa Hilal and His Delivery to Authorities in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglu (Hemaiditi), has affirmed the chairman of the so-called Al-Sahwa Revolutionary Council, Musa Hilal, was arrested and brought in Khartoum and delivered to the concerned authorities after his arrest Sunday at Mustariha area, North Darfur State.

In a statement to SUNA, Gen. Hemaiditi, has revealed the involvement of Musa Hilal in a plot against Sudan which has external dimensions.

He referred to detention of a person who holds a foreign nationality among the forces of Musa Hilal, indicating that this man obtains advanced communication equipment, a matter which confirms the involvement of foreign parties in the acts for undermining the security and stability in Darfur.

Gen. Hemaiditi has affirmed the detention of Musa Hilal, a number of his aides and three of his sons who were involved in the incidents.

He also confirmed the martyrdom of Brig. Abdul-Rahim Jumaa Daglu and a number of the Rapid Support Forces' men in the confrontations.

He stressed that the state will go ahead in its project for collecting weapons and confronting those who tend to undermine the national security.

He also asserted the determination of the Rapid Support Forces to continue their mission in boosting the state's dignity.

Gen. Hemaiditi has affirmed stability of the security situation at Mustariha area, reiterating determination of his forces to continue implementing their duties.