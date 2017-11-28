27 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Reaffirms Its Commitment to All Obligations Related to AML / CFT

Khartoum — Sudan has reiterated its commitment to all its obligations pertinent to combating money laundering and terrorism financing at the highest political and executive levels.

The Rapporteur of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering (AML) and Terrorism Financing (CFT) Dr. Haidar Abbas Abu Shama explained, in the Monthly Forum of the Ministry of Information entitled "Sudan's Efforts in the Fight Against Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism" Monday, that Sudan's external and domestic efforts in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism, referring to the negotiations that led to the commitment to the requirements and track correction prior to the next evaluation visit of the International Financial Action Task Force.

Dr. Abu Shama pointed out that this commitment resulted in a breakthrough in Sudan's relations with the international community, referring to the allocation of two grants from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to develop the Anti-Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism Unit and the related legislations besides Sudan acquisition of good reputation in the application of international standards, stressing the importance of preserving this success and its continuation through education, specialized training and of violators punishment.

He explained that Sudan's exit from the follow-up phase was a great success, stressing the committee's readiness for the next phase of evaluation, which is scheduled to be organized during 2020.

For his part, the Deputy Director of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Unit Al-Sadiq Osman reviewed the direct results of the assessment operations including risks, international cooperation, information exchange and extradition of criminals to the supervision circles besides licensing, financial institutions, legal entities, law enforcement mechanisms and filing cases on the suspect operations, explaining that these results reflect the effectiveness of the AML / CFT system.

