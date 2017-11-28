Western Sahara: Polisario Asks Socialist International to Play a More Active Role in Ending Occupation of Western Sahara

Barcelona — The Frente POLISARIO's representative in Madrid, Mr. Abidin Bachraya asked "the Socialist International (IS) to play an active role to end the human tragedy that the Saharawi population is living as a result of the occupation of Western Sahara by Morocco "

the Saharawi diplomat has condemned "The status that Morocco imposes on the Saharawi territory", recalling "that the conflict of Western Sahara remains subject to the principle of decolonization, so the solution it goes through the organization of a referendum based on international legality" during his speech at the plenary session of IS´s Council

The Saharawi delegation led by the POLISARIO´s representative in Madrid, Abidin Bachraya, attended the Council of the Socialist International (IS) that took place in the Catalan capital, Barcelona.

On the sidelines of Council, the Saharawi representatives held a meeting with the delegations of South Africa, Andorra, Algeria, Chile, Lebanon, Mexico, Nicaragua and Syria.SPS