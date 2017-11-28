24 November 2017

UN News Service

Egypt - UN Chief and Security Council Condemn Attack On Sinai Mosque

Tagged:

Related Topics

Secretary-General António Guterres and the United Nations Security Council have condemned "in the strongest terms" the attack on al-Rawdah Mosque during Friday prayers in the town of Bir al-Abed in North Sinai, Egypt, that left scores of people dead and wounded.

"The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Egypt and wishes a swift recovery to those who have been injured," his spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls for those responsible for today's horrific attack to be swiftly brought to justice," he added.

In a statement issued to the press by Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi of Italy, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for November, the 15-member body also strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" which reportedly left at least 235 people dead and over 100 injured.

Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these "reprehensible acts of terrorism" to justice.

Egypt

Cabinet's IDSC Makes Inventory of Bir El Abd's Needs

Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said that it made an inventory of the needs of Bir El Abd… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.