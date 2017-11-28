Namibia: Starlile Face Test of Resolve

Inconsistent Black Africa are poised to give African Stars' MTC Premiership title aspirations a thorough examination at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Katutura derby represents arguably the best opportunity for the stuttering Lively Lions to close a nine-point deficit on the league leaders, who dropped their first points of the season during a wobbly 1-1 stalemate away to impressive newcomers Young African on Saturday.

That result ended an unparalleled run of eight victories on the trot, and allowed Tura Magic to tie Starlile at the top of the table. However, the Magicians have an inferior goal aggregate.

Defeat for third-placed BA, held 1-1 by Civics on Friday evening, will significantly dent their hopes of reeling in their rivals, who apart from Saturday's draw have looked peerless this season.

Notwithstanding that, the form book is discarded in a derby, and Stars coach Bobby Samaria wants his side to bounce back by recapturing their aggressive A-game on Tuesday night.

"We allowed them too much room to play, especially [Wesley] Ballack Katjiteo [who had a blinder for African at the Legare Stadium]. The first half, we were poor in our decision-making, but we improved in the second half with the introduction of Obrey Amseb [who netted a stunning equaliser]," Samaria told The Namibian Sport on Monday.

Given their lofty standing as one of the country's most successful clubs and taking their impressive recent results into consideration, other teams invariably raise their game when facing Stars, which will be the case on Tuesday night, he added.

"The statistics speak for themselves, and we could not have asked for a better start. Getting to the top is easy, the challenge, however, is to stay on top. For us, it is about being consistent, and not getting carried away at the same time," said Samaria.

Stars are looking to end a two-year league title drought, while record nine-times national championship winners BA still harbour hopes of claiming their first crown since 2014.

"I think, going forward, all the games are massive, irrespective of who we face. Our approach will remain the same with the same objective," Samaria noted.

The shrewd tactician has not written off his rival's challenge for league honours, despite their off-colour start to the current campaign.

"It's still early days, and one would be naive to think it is a two-horse race. In fact, we are cognisant of the threat that all teams pose," he added.

Tonight's threat will be spearheaded by new interim Black Africa head coach Lucky Richter, who is tasked with restoring the Gemendge outfit to their indomitable best.

Two draws and a solitary win since assuming the position hardly represents title-winning form. However, Richter says he has seen enough during those three matches to suggest that they can turn attractive football into results.

"I am a winner. It is something I do not compromise on," he said sternly.

"What I have seen is that we can play. On paper, we have one of the strongest teams in the league. We need to work on character and pride. That winning mentality is what we are trying to inculcate in the players. I believe that come the second round, we will look more like contenders," Richter stated.

That single-minded determination is exactly what Richter, who called on the Lively Lions' faithful to rally behind the team, needs from his charges tonight to avoid falling too far behind the leaders. A positive result on Tuesday night could be the spark to ignite their faltering campaign, he said.

"They should not be afraid to play. A match like this needs players with BMT [big match temperament]. It is important to perform and build confidence, going forward," he explained.

"We have to play every game as if it is the last game before being crowned champions. We need an ice-breaker, and then we can go on a good run. Winning against a team like Stars will definitely boost morale," said Richter.

Kick-off is at 20h00. Advance tickets are available at NFA Football House for N$30, and N$50 at the stadium.