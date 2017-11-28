28 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Libya: AU/EU Summit - Libya's Modern Slavery, Western Sahara Tensions Under Scrutiny in Abidjan

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The theme is, as usual, worthy. But the real interest is also, as usual, the drama on the margins. That's how summits work, at least in Africa. By PETER FABRICIUS.

The theme of the three-yearly African Union-European Union summit which starts in Abidjan on Wednesday is "Investing in youth for a sustainable future". A lot of good work will be done to increase youth employment, for example.

Much of the curiosity though is on what the expected 83 leaders representing 55 African and 28 European countries will do about slavery. And will Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was only sworn into office last Friday - after a de facto coup - attend? Also, will there be a rumpus between the "Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic" (SADR) and Morocco? SADR is one of the 55 official member states of the AU, though its territory, the Western Sahara, is claimed and occupied by Morocco. Morocco stormed out of the AU's predecessor, the OAU, in 1984, because the SADR was admitted as a member.

Rabat returned to the AU fold this year but it has been creating scenes at previous AU meetings over the SADR's presence. There was talk a few weeks ago...

Libya

Fake Coastguards, Taxi Cabs Fuel Libya's Slave Trade

"They hang you from the ceiling by (your) arms and legs and then throw you down to the floor" Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.