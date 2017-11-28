Africa: Saint Louis Crowned League Champions in Seychelles

Saint Louis were crowned Seychelles league champions over the weekend, their first in 23 years.

Revered for their dominance in the early nineties, the Victoria-based club had been in the doldrums until this season, where they managed to claim the elusive crown.

Backed by some impressive displays fortified by a mean defence which conceded the least goals, 15 in 22 games, they wrestled the crown from bitterest rivals and last season's champions, Cote D'Or, with a five point lead at the top of the standings.

It has been a long wait for the capital-based club, but they made clear their intent from the onset after recruiting coach Nigel Ferminot, a former defender, who steered rivals Saint Michel to a couple titles in recent past.

Freminot instilled the much needed discipline into the team, which has flattered to deceive over the years, and wrapped up the title with a 3-0 away win over Lightstars in the penultimate game of the season. And on the final day of the season, they beat relegation threatened Revengers 5-1 to send their adoring fans into wild celebrations.

The journey to the title was no rosy for the Victoria-based club, second on the league log after the first round.

The turning point for Saint Louis was the signing of Karl Hall last June from an English lower side, and his scoring prowess inspired them to the title together with Nigerian striker Kazeem Adaeyeri, Malagasy duo, midfielder Tahiry and goalkeeper Michel, who Fremont singled out for special praise.

"We have worked really hard to tighten our defence this season and this has spurred on the rest of the squad and our goalkeeper Michel has been exceptional where he has turned defeats into wins this season.

"All credit goes to the players, management team and technical staff. We really wanted to win this crown for our community and our next target is to go and win the end of season Cup to claim the double," the 37-year old coach stated.

The newly crowned league champions are due to face Anse Reunion in the final of the Seychelles Cup next weekend.

Saint Louis will also represent Seychelles in the Total CAF Champions League 2018.