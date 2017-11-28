Malawi: United Purpose Provide Balaka Farmers With Seed On Their Door Step

Balaka — Farmers in Balaka have hailed United Purpose (UP) for organizing a seed fair which saw the farmers buy various seeds of their choice from different recommended agro- dealers.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Friday during the seed fair which took place at Kamkawo in the district, lead farmer Hamilton Macheso, said such fairs are of great importance since they help bring services and products closer to the farmers.

"We used to walk a very long distance from here to Balaka Boma to get seeds as well as fertilizer, but with the coming of the seed fair, seeds have been brought closer to us. You can see all the agro- dealers are here showcasing their seeds for us to choose," he said.

Macheso further said farmers have been deceived for a long time by some vendors who used to pack seeds that are not good in packets just to steal from them.

"We are sure that we will harvest more this year for we will plant very good quality seed, unlike in the past when vendors used to cheat us by bringing their low grade seeds here just to steal from us, the local people," he added.

Commenting, Food Security and Livelihood Officer for United Purpose (UP), Mphatso Chikalile, said it is the mandate of UP to help people become food secure.

"This seed fair involved 958 lead farmers that we work with in the bridging project. Apart from the seed fairs, the farmers are also taught on how to make structures that help in keeping water in the fields," he said.

According to the food security and Livelihood officer, UP also teaches farmers how to plant vetiva as well as tree nurseries aimed at preserving the environment.