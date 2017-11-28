Zimbabwe: Watch Out for Political Vultures

opinion

The political situation in Zimbabwe has given rise to political vultures. One may remember from nature studies in primary school that a vulture, that large carnivorous bird, is most well-known for its scavenging nature.

Having unsuccessfully attempted for the umpteenth time to unseat Zanu-PF since 2000, the opposition thought that the popular resentment against former president Robert Mugabe was an opportunity to wrestle power. For once, MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai had to request for an early discharge from a South African hospital so that the historic moment did not skip him. He knew very well that it would be a daunting task for him to demand a piece of the cake when it was baked in his absence.

He was among the demonstrators who filled the streets of Harare and packed the historic Zimbabwe Grounds recently, to demand the stepping down of Cde Mugabe. Elation could be seen on the National People's Party leader, Dr Joice Mujuru's face. It was a face that exposed her anticipation for a piece of the cake.

She thundered, "Ggaende ngaende (He must go)," much to a thunderous response from a jubilant crowd that packed the Zimbabwe Grounds. But the big question is that; now that Cde Mugabe is gone, so what? What's in for the opposition?

The opposition and civil society organisations have been pushing for a National Transitional Authority (NTA) to be a caretaker government until the next general elections which can be conducted five years' time from now. They believe that the NTA would stabilise the economy and bring normalcy to the country's politics. In fact, the discourse on NTA has been going on since last year and its proponents are attempting to capitalise on the current political situation to revive the discourse.

Dr Ibbo Mandaza and other academics have already come up with an elitist platform, Platform for Concerned Citizen (PCC), which has submitted a proposal for an NTA to SADC.

Speculations are flying high on the line-up of the envisaged NTA presidium. The proposed leadership of the so-called national unity government has President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa being touted as President with Morgan Tsvangirai being Prime Minister. Mujuru and Dumiso Dabengwa are earmarked for the offices of the Vice President.

Some reputable news outlets like SABC even went on to broadcast a wishful list that has been circulating on social media. Former Zanu-PF chairman for Mashonaland West Province Temba Mliswa has been hyperactive, proffering philosophical analyses on the unfolding events. He has styled himself as the "People's Commissar".

Another expelled Zanu-PF member, William Gerald Mutumanje, aka Acie Lumumba, has been all over the place portraying himself as the principal organiser of the solidarity demonstration that took place on Saturday, November 18. He also implored people to rally behind the "mother of all mass actions" that he claimed he was organising in collaboration with Evan Mawarire, Promise Mkwananzi and Kuda Musasiwa. Lumumba appealed for support in cash and kind to stage his mother of all mass actions which he said would oust President Mugabe from power. However, events took a twist before he could execute his plan after Cde Mugabe resigned.

Warning bell

The cunning young man had seen an opportunity to make big money from fleecing gullible benefactors. One of his accomplices, Mkwananzi, recently resigned from Tajamuka/Sesijikile project amid allegations of abusing donor funds. To that end, citizens must be wary of opportunists who are bent on hijacking the revolution to satisfy their self-interest.

The Lumumbas are not trying to re-invent the wheel, for even during the liberation struggle, such people were there. A word of advice, free of charge for that matter, is that those angling to get into power through the NTA channel must forget about it and continue urging their supporters to register to vote. That's a sure way for them. Cde Chinamasa has already sounded a warning bell that the opposition must not expect a piece of the cake when it is ripe. Indeed, the cake belongs to Zanu-PF in its entirety and it is exclusively up to them to share it or not.

What is happening is absolutely a Zanu-PF internal issue that does not need the intervention of an outsider. This is the reason why SADC has taken a hand-hot approach to the events unfolding in Zimbabwe. Outsiders have a limit on this issue. They can go as far as marching for esprit de corps or in protest, full stop.

When Cde Chinamasa advised the opposition about Zanu-PF's position on the possible post-Mugabe epoch, he was brutally censured by people who had seen an opportunity to smuggle themselves into Government. Commenting on Cde Chinamasa's statement, embattled People's Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti said he foresaw turbulent times ahead if what Cde Chinamasa said was "official position of the new Zanu-PF". David Coltart also boastfully said that Zanu-PF needed the MDC to get the two thirds votes to impeach President Mugabe.

While Zanu-PF welcomes support from any angle, Cde Chinamasa was spot-on. Zanu-PF had the numbers for impeachment. The opposition should be reminded that some four months ago, Zanu-PF's motion for the first amendment to the new Constitution of Zimbabwe, which also required two thirds majority, was passed though the MDCs and some MPs aligned to the G40 faction vehemently opposed it.

This must not be misconstrued as shunning solidarity from other parties. Nevertheless, solidarity must not be a ticket to demand the national cake and should not be a licence to demand inclusion in Government. In any case, the opposition has been in the inclusive Government before and nobody would want to relive that five-year stint.

Rank marshals

Despite their claim that they stabilised the economy, opposition officials who joined Government both in local and central government looted big time. Their legislators embezzled Constituency Development Funds and ministers seconded to the inclusive Government had a brush with the law over corruption.

Remember the $4,4 million NOOA fuel saga. Who does not remember the $1,5 million double dipping saga, the mysterious disappearance of the State's $20 million drawn from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights and the sudden affluence of rank marshals who were voted into urban councils? There is not much to expect from an inclusive set-up. In Shona they say; "Takabva neko kumhunga hakuna ipwa."