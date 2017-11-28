Zimbabwe: Who Will Be Named Soccer Star of the Year?

As a selected panel of football writers, the 18 premier soccer league coaches and respective team captains converge in Harare Tuesday to choose the outstanding footballer in the just ended season, the vexing question is who will be crowned the King of domestic football.

FC Platinum won their maiden championship on Saturday, the first time since 1966 for a team from outside Harare or Bulawayo to manage that feat but can we honestly say there was a player from the Zvishavane side who went beyond the call of duty, and deserve to walk away with the coveted Soccer Star of the Year award.

But can we overlook the exploits of a player like Dominic Chungwa of Caps United who scored an incredible 17 goals this season on the grounds that his team finished a distant fifth position and reward for instance, Rodwell Chinyengetere or Kelvin Moyo simply because FC Platinum won the league title?

Can we overlook too Lloyd Mutasa for the Coach of the Year award simply because he did not win the championship after finishing second in a very close race having built a team from scratch?

He worked with meagre resources by conducting trials after the club's principal's sponsors BancABC, who used to bankroll the club to enable it to shop for players, whittled down their budget and focused on paying players' salaries.

But then again can we also ignore a championship winning coach in Norman Mapeza who made history by becoming the first coach to win the title with a team from outside Harare or Bulawayo since 1966 when Father Anthony Edward Davies won it with St Paul's FC of Musami, Murewa?

If Mapeza can lead a team from the periphery to their maiden championship does he still need to prove anything?

Last season, Caps United won their first championship since 2005 and Lloyd Chitembwe was presented with the coach of the season award while team captain Hardlife Zvirekwi was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year.

In 2015, Chicken Inn won their maiden championship and Joey Antipas was chosen the coach of the year while team captain Danny "Deco" Phiri won the overall Soccer Star of the Year award.

A number of players including Tichaona Mabvura of Ngezi Platinum shone like Ocean Mushure (Dynamos), Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum), Christian Epoupa (Dynamos) Kelvin Moyo (Fc Platinum]), Moses Jackson (Chicken Inn), Innocent Mucheneka [Chicken Inn), Terrence Dzukamanja (Ngezi Platinum), Winston Mhango (FC Platinum), and Lot Chiwunga (Black Rhinos) among others will all be fighting for recognition.