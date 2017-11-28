28 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Volleyball Coaching Course

In conjunction with the Confederation of African Volleyball Federation (CAVB), the Namibian Volleyball Federation (NVF) recently hosted a volleyball coaching course in Windhoek.

The course was conducted by well-known Egyptian coach and instructor Sherif El Shemerly, who recently coached the Egyptian national men's team at the 2016 Rio Olympics and several senior, youth and junior teams that competed at World Championships.

During the four days, the twenty course participants were given valuable insights into the nature and role of a coach in volleyball. The coaching course aimed to challenge the participants by blending practical sessions and the demonstration of techniques and drills with theoretical knowledge to use in the further development of the sport in Namibia.

"This approach gave the participants a well-rounded experience and knowledge in the intricacies of the sport both on and off the court," said vice-president of the NVF, Hillary Dux Imbuwa.

All participants will receive a CAVB certificate giving them the status of national level coaches.

During the closing ceremony, the president of the NVF, Günter Rust, congratulated the group on successfully participating in the course and urged them to share their newly-learned skills and knowledge and put them to the test in their regions and clubs.

