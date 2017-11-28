Malawi: Fire Guts Luchenza Chipiku Shop

Thyolo — Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical fault gutted a Chipiku Stores Shop at Luchenza on Saturday night where almost all the items were destroyed in the inferno.

According to the shops guard, Peter Mendulo, the electricity main switch in the shop had a fault which has been there for a long time.

"I have worked here for two years and I found this problem. My manager knew about it and had been making some efforts to fix it but nothing happened to date," said Mendulo.

The guard said each time there was electricity; the main switch could produce a clicking sound and would then switch off until someone switches it on again.

"Until last night when the same thing happened with the main switch, fire erupted from the switch and spread so fast that people who came to rescue some items failed to do so. Even a biscuit was not rescued here, the fire was too fierce," he said.

Precious Viyona, the shop's Manageress, said the building had a long standing electric fault on the main switch which was being reported to head office now and again.

She said it was difficult to put the fire off with the people who came to help because the keys for the shop were kept by the police.

"It was too late for us to open the shop to rescue the items. We have lost everything," said the Manageress.

She said the shop had goods worth about K70 million which were all destroyed in the fire.