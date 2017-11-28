28 November 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: The Day Steps Up Afar's Tourism Dev't Efforts

By Daniel Beyene

This year's Nations, Nationalities and People's Day is said to expedite the overall tourism development efforts in the Afar state.

In a recent interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency , House of Federation Speaker Yalew Abate said : " The Afar state is everybody's hometown in the whole world as it is the cradle of humankind and home of the oldest homosapien, Lucy."

He, however, said the state has not developed well in line with its tourism potentials and so the infrastructure that has been put in place in connection with the 12th Nations, Nationalities and People's Day would definitely boost the tourism development in the state.

" The day for sure popularizes the state's tourism resources to all of us and the world as a whole."

According to the speaker, the day would also conveys strong message to the enemy quarter that is the nations, nationalities and people of Ethiopia can't stand their destructive act anymore.

It was learnt that the day would be marked on December 8,2017 under theme : " Our Constitutional and Colorful Multinationalism for our Renaissance ."

