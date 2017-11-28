The Ethiopian national football team climbed six places to 145th in the world and 44th in Africa in the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday despite repeated defeats and inability to take advantage of the second chance to go through to the fifth African Championship finals, CHAN Cup, after conceding a 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Rwanda.

Uganda remained top of the eastern part of Africa while Kenya come next. Senegal, Tunizia, Egypt, occupy the top three African places, in the order of that.

Eritrea, South Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia are in the least row of the FIFA world rankings. FIFA announced that the rankings system will be changed very shortly.

Though FIFA vows to change the ranking system, it looks a bit confusing. The national side climbed six places despite repeated defeat while Nigeria dropped 9 places to become 50th in the world and 8th in Africa despite putting up a fine performance by going through the World Cup qualifiers unbeaten and easing past perennial rivals Argentina.

According to the latest ranking, the top 5 teams in Africa are; Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Congo DR, Morrocco, which makes Nigeria the only qualified team not in the top 5 of Africa. What does this show? The ranking is mysterious.

Meanwhile, Spain climbed two places to sixth and Switzerland were up three spots to eighth in the latest Fifa world rankings released on Thursday.

The top five remained unchanged with world champions Germany leading the way from Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.

Switzerland's victory over Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoffs helped them move up, as did similar successes for Denmark and Sweden.

Both Scandinavian countries moved up seven places to 12th and 18th respectively after ousting Republic of Ireland and Italy in the playoffs.

Despite their loss to Sweden denying them a place at the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, Italy still moved up one place to 14th.

It wasn't such good news for British teams as England dropped three places to 15th despite a pair of credible 0-0 draws with Germany and Brazil recently.

Wales paid for their failure to reach the World Cup finals by dropping five places to 19th.