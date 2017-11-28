Mauritius: Innovtech to Showcase Innovative ICT Initiatives in Mauritius

press release

Innovtech Conference, which is coinciding with the 24th edition of Infotech this year, is set to showcase latest innovative projects in the ICT sector as well as applications implemented in Mauritius, said the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, during a press conference in Ebène yesterday.

Speaking on the upcoming Infotech scheduled from 30 November to 3 December 2017 at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre, (SVICC) in Pailles, the Minister pointed out that Infotech is introducing a special and innovative feature, that is, Innovtech. It will not only showcase innovative tools and technologies, but also reduce the perception that Infotech is merely a sales trade fair for the public, he said.

Innovtech, the Minister added, will comprise conferences on key subjects pertaining to skills development in the field of technology as well as the importance of innovation in the transformation of Mauritius into an advanced digitalised country. The main themes will focus on: Migration to Green Energy using IoT platforms; Empowering small business using cloud technologies; New Matrix in Broadcasting in a convergence world and Innovation as a major enabler in the transformation of Mauritius amongst others. A presentation by Citizen Support Unit also features on the programme.

With regard to 3D printing and robotics, Mr Sawmynaden recalled that Innovtech, with its planned demonstrations sessions, will serve as a platform for young people to tap opportunities in the sector of technology and enable them to learn more about new trends.

Moreover, the Minister recalled his recent mission to India during which the assistance of Indian authorities was sought to help Mauritius develop and set up digital locker services, whereby citizens will be have a shareable private space to store documents and data.

Innovtech Conference and Demo Area

The National Computer Board, in collaboration with Mauritius Software Craftsmanship Community, is organising the Conference on 1st and 2nd December 2017 at the SVICC. More than 150 participants, comprising technology-savvy developers, start-ups and students, are expected to attend.

The aim is to raise awareness on the use of ICT to gear up growth areas that have been identified by the Ministry of Technology, Communication and Innovation. These are: ICT - skills development and boosting exports; Sustainable agriculture using ICT; Fintech and Block chain; High technology manufacturing; and, Ocean Economy and Tourism - innovative applications.

In line with Government's vision to move upscale to a Smart and Innovative Mauritius, an Innovtech Demo Area will be set up in the atrium of SVICC. The Demo area will showcase innovative products, services, apps and projects developed by Mauritians from industry, institutions and academia.