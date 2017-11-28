Ethiopia: Grand New Heavy Truck, Trailer Factory Inaugurated

A new factory that produces trailers, semi-trailers and SINOTRUCKs (Power and Chassis) and fuel tankers was inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of senior officials and various dignitaries.

In his keynote address ,Industry State Minister Alemu Sime congratulated the owner and workers of the factory on their success and forwarded his best regards.

He also said N.A metal industry and engineering would contribute its part on the transformation journey.

According to Owner and Managing Director of the factory Nebiyou Assefa, N.A metal industry and engineering has invested a total of 250, 000,000 million birr. "This is the first phase and on this level we are planning to assemble 1000-1200 SINOTRUCKs. Now we are on the verge of receiving about 25000 square meter additional land for the next phases. In the end, our target is fully substituting heavy cars import and also we want to export our products for the east African market," Nebiyou added

SINOTRUCK Africa President Zhang Zeng on the occassion indicated that the factory extends the long lived development cooperation of Ethiopia and Chinese.

It was learnt that the factory has created jobs for 400 local and five international workers and it is located in Lebu Industrial Park.