28 November 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Call for Intensifying Fight Against Gender Based Violence

By Yosef Ketema

"Gender based violence is not only sexual violence, but also it's a serious crime. It as well inflicts psychological and physical health problems, " said Bizualem Gebeyehu, Deputy directress of Addis Ababa City Administration Women's and Children affairs.

Speaking at the recent held panel discussion themed : "Strengthening male involvement for prevention of gender based violence endangered women and children", she said most gender based violence has been committed targeting women and children .

" From 80 - 85 percent of the gender based violence are committed by members of the family, neighbors, friends and others that have close relations with the victims of such crime ."

At the event, Bizualem underscored that every fellow citizen has a responsibility of fighting against gender based violence . " It is not something that we leave to institutions, the awareness of the public towards the issue has to enhance. Particularly, the men need to actively participate in such move with a view to averting the current situation."

Federal Court Children justice project Senior Project officer Selam Kibret told The Ethiopian Herald that the number of children in Ethiopia constitute more than half of the population and during the last five years, about 20,000 children had received the project's counseling service and others.

"All forms of violence against these children were committed including gender based one."

Selam also noted that: "Basically as Ethiopian, we have a good custom and tradition when it comes to caring for children and women, but , there are also some evils who abuse children and women. Therefore, we need to stand together against child and women abuse under any circumstances."

According to her,, having understood the seriousness of the issue, the federal court would institutionalize the children justice Pilate project in the near future .

Addis Ababa Teachers' association Gender Directress Msirak melka for her part said : " As teachers spend much time of their day with children and youths, They can make a change in fighting gender based violence."

She also emphasized that: " We teachers have to take the responsibility in raising the awareness of the students and also their families about gender based violence."

During the discussion different gender based violence cases were presented.

