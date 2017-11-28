Ethiopia: Capitalizing On Youth Participation, Benefits

These days, the mentality to migrate to other countries for better livelihood has been common and seems to be a sole option for educated as well as illiterate youth. Though there are a number of reasons for migration, the dominant one is unemployment.

Indeed, youth migration has been common in the previous regime. Though few have fortunate, many others have been suffering from the burden of this social plague. Youth in the previous regime were serving the political setting and forcefully join the protracted war the country had been through. They were devoid of democratic and human rights.

In those challenging time many youths have sacrificed their lives to ensure human and democratic rights of citizens. This bitter struggle has brought the nation to the auspicious level of development and democracy.

In this new Ethiopia, the youth have organized themselves in various micro and small enterprises and lead decent life. Even considerable youth have been promoted to run big scale enterprises.

The incumbent has been facilitating youth centered interventions in the areas of education, job creation and human development. Comparing with the number of youth the interventions haven't brought the desired changes. Though government says unemployment has been decreasing over the years, graduates from different universities don't get jobs and are not able to take part in job creation schemes due to various reasons.

For instance, in the second Growth and Transformation Plan wide ranges of activities have been carried out to enhance the benefits from major social and economic undertakings. As part of the efforts to address youth unemployment, the government has allocated 10 billion Birr revolving fund last years for the youth to organize themselves in income generating schemes.

The utilization of the fund has been lagging behind schedule due to various reasons. The responsible structures at various levels should urgently implement the fund. It is worth mentioning here that the youth must be at the forefront to following up the effective utilization of the fund and expose any impropriety acts in relation to the fund.

Apart from ensuring fair utilization of the revolving fund, the government needs to work on mental development to shield the youth from any ill-intentioned acts on forces who plays upon the youth.

The anti peace and anti development force have been targeting the unemployed and desperate youth for their destructive political agenda. In this regard, parents, teachers and the public are responsible to produce duty-bound and responsible youth. The youth must not be the clique for interested group that works day and night to spoil the dependable peace. Rather the youth need to be a driving force for the auspicious move in all spheres.

For the effective implementation of growth plan there must be enabling environment for active participation as well as benefits of the youth. The youth is developmental force in sustaining the economic growth.

The role and contribution of the youth over the last 25 years has been great, however, as to its share from the overall population it is not playing its role yet as it would be. Obviously, the youth is the future of this country. Much is expected from the youth as the country is advancing towards realizing its renaissance.

Thanks to the synergy the people and government of Ethiopia as well as development partners, the country is one of the top countries in registering fast economic growth.

As its predecessors fought the bitter struggle and pays huge sacrifice to facilitate the level ground for the youth to play its role in transforming the country, the generation needs to be vibrant to take over the noble responsibility of the time.

Notably, the government should play its leading role in mobilizing resources, implementing smart interventions and following up the activities. The time has come for the incumbent not to let hearing mundane reasons for the inefficient performance of various youth focused projects.