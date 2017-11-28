Ethiopia: Commission Forecasts Drought Vulnerability Reduction

National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) announced that following the last good rain season in drought affected areas. the drought vulnerability has been reduced in this year.

NDRMC Commissioner Mitiku Kassa told The Ethiopian Herald recently that: "My expectation based on the current reality on the ground is that the nation 's vulnerability to drought has improved due to the last good rainy season. So, the number of drought affected people won't be like last year."

He added that as most meher-season growing areas used to have great downpour, . There will be better yield this harvest season.

Likewise, the pastoralist areas, particularly, some parts of Ethio-Somali and Oromia states that were affected by last year's drought had good rain last September. It was, however, unsatisfactory in other areas of the states, he stated.

He also indicated that the exact national figure with regard to the aid recipients would be publicized after undertaking assessment.

NDRMC is currently conducting assessment to determine the number of people that would require food and other aids in the next six months as of January 2018, Mitiku said.

The results would be employed to help governmental and non-governmental agencies carryout the necessary preparations in advance.

NDRMC takes the overall management of the assessment while the actual task involves several stakeholders including the concerned ministries and state offices, the UN agencies, those in bilateral agreement and the international NGOs, among others.

Whilst, government would proceed providing aid for the communities displaced due to the recent cross-border clashes between Ethio-Somali and Oromia States, according to the Commissioner.

Since the advent of the conflict, we have been providing food and other aids for the displaced people. Resettlement would start soon after the peace and development conference, he indicated. The resettlement would be done in their respective villages.