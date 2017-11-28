South Africa: Precious Little Care for Sexual Violence Survivors in SA - Study

analysis

Many of the very facilities designated to provide comprehensive care to survivors of sexual violence in South Africa are unable to provide it, says a new report. Sexual assault survivors in South Africa can, in theory, access a range of services to offer support, counselling and medical assistance, and help gather evidence if the victim wants to press charges. Emphasis on "theory". The practice is something very different. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

Three-quarters of public health facilities in South Africa - designated to provide medical or forensic care - are unable to provide comprehensive care to survivors of sexual violence.

This is a key finding in a new report by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), titled Untreated Violence: Critical gaps in medical and clinical forensic care for survivors of sexual violence in South Africa.

The report, to be presented on Tuesday morning at an event hosted by MSF, Health e-News, Sonke Gender Justice, Shukumisa Coalition and Thohoyandou Victim Empowerment Programme (TVEP), investigated gaps in the provision and availability of comprehensive medical and forensic care for survivors of sexual violence.

In October 2017, MSF conducted a nationwide telephonic mapping overview of designated facilities to see what service provision gaps existed at...