Ethiopia: Ministry Focuses On Strengthening Cooperatives

The Ministry Agriculture and Natural Resources said cooperatives are engines of country's transformation as they highly contribute to the country's production and productivity increment. " A policy which does not encompass cooperative associations is said to be self- suicide. So as to hit yield increment, changing the country's agricultural practice into mechanization farming is an issue right now,"it added .

In a recent field visit to Admas Farmers Cooperative Union at Wolkite, Gurage Zone , Minister Dr.Eyasu Abraha said that cooperative unions can play great role in helping farmers to harvest surplus products. But , to increase production and productive, using selected seeds is a must.

He went on saying that they would increase 30-40 percent of productivity . "The main element in increasing production and productivity is using selected seeds. Without such seeds, it is impossible to achieve bumper harvest."

The minister on the occasion noted that through the support of Agriterra, Admas Farmers Cooperative Union has begun to produce edible oil. The country imports edible oil worth over 340 million USD annually. But the country has the best agro- ecology for oil production ."We thank Agriterra .Because, it supports the country's agro- processing development on cooperative base. "We also appreciate Admas that you have just joined the agro- processing business." Admas Union General Manger Mekonnen Haile for his part said currently the refinery has employed 21 permanent and 12 temporary workers. It has gone operational with its half capacity. Since 2010, Agriterra has been funding the capacity building of farmers, extension workers and staffs of Admas. It mainly works on oil seeds crops such as Niger seed and linseed.

He further said that Admas has a plan to form a training unit within the union, so as to capacitate the union and its members in their agricultural development and business activities among others.

Agriterra Managing Director,Dr. Kess Blokland said, "We have nine business advisors in Ethiopia . They assist cooperative unions .We bring expertise to help the cooperatives of Ethiopia and build new unions . We help them in training, advice , exchange visits to see other models cooperatives."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources signed Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Agriterra aimed at enabling to modernize the Ethiopian cooperative sector, working on the creation of generation cooperatives , giving assistance to the high potential cooperatives to become market oriented farmer led- business and improving the cooperative sector expert's knowledge and experience by organizing exposure visits locally and internationally.