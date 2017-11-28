Namibia: Geingob's Team Takes Charge

President Hage Geingob cemented his control over Swapo leadership positions after winning the party presidency, the top three posts in Swapo and the central committee.

Geingob's journey to the highest seat of the ruling party came with disappointments and rebounds.

As Prime Minister, Geingob challenged former deputy prime minister Hendrik Witbooi at the 1997 Swapo congress for the party vice presidency. He lost.

Five years later, Geingob was fired by former President Sam Nujoma as premier, for among others trying to buy luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles for official use.

He went to work in the United States of America for some years before coming back and relaunching his political career as a backbencher in parliament around 2006.

Eleven years later, Geingob and his slate swept all the top four positions at the Swapo congress that ended in Windhoek yesterday.

Geingob's supporters also dominate the central committee, an 84-member body. The central committee is Swapo's highest decision-making body between congresses.

Congress is the ruling party's twice-in-one-decade premier political event that elects the leadership of Swapo for five-year terms.

Geingob won the Swapo presidential position with 574 votes (around 75%) out of 768 votes, while youth minister Jerry Ekandjo came in second place with 153 votes (almost 20%). Former Prime Minister Nahas Angula only managed 39 votes (5%).

This was Ekandjo's second defeat to Geingob after the two contested for the party's vice presidency in 2012. At the time, Geingob got 312 votes against Ekandjo's 220.

"There comes a time when good things come to an end," Ekandjo said when he accepted defeat yesterday.

He said he would campaign for Swapo to win the national elections in 2018.

Nahas Angula said the delegates had spoken, and that the decision should be respected.

"Swapo is in your hands. I am at your command when you need me," the former Prime Minister said.

The President's chosen one - Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah - was elected the party's vice president.

Nandi-Ndaitwah got 552 of the 766 votes cast to defeat home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, who managed 194 votes. The former minister-turned-businessman, Helmut Angula, only received 20 votes.

Iivula-Ithana told the delegates after the results were announced that "Team Swapo (the camp which wanted to remove Geingob) is now disbanded because its purpose has ceased to exist".

Urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa defeated Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu for the secretary general (SG) position.

Shaningwa got 523 votes (68%), while Amukwiyu received 243 votes (around 32%). Shaningwa, a Geingob loyalist with little experience in the running of the party, will resign from her post as urban development minister to take up the full-time SG's job.

She was portrayed by her campaign team as "a doer", but her track record at the urban development ministry had slowed down, despite her grand entrance when she took on corrupt land deals in 2015.

Amukwiyu was on the winning side in 2012 when Geingob became the party vice president.

This time, Amukwiyu was on the losing side, and was seen nodding his head yesterday when the results were announced.

Amukwiyu admitted defeat during his acceptance speech, saying "congratulations on your resounding victory that you deserve, comrade President".

He told his supporters to accept the outcome of the elections.

"For me, this is a beginning," he said, adding that he would also support Shaningwa.

Another Geingob ally who won big was former deputy prime minister Marco Hausiku. He got the deputy secretary general's post with 545 votes.

Former health deputy minister Petrina Haingura was second with 118 votes, and businesswoman Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun came third with 102 votes.

FOR ALL

Geingob delivered his acceptance speech just around sunrise yesterday, saying he wants to be a party president for all, with inclusivity and shared prosperity.

Geingob, one of the wealthiest politicians in the country, told delegates that he did not join Swapo for personal benefit.

"There was no glory attached to joining Swapo; there was no promise of a top job or lucrative tender opportunities," he said.

He reminded his opponents and supporters to avoid personal attacks, and to use that energy for the good of the country. Geingob also thanked all contestants who participated in the "lively, energetic and peaceful campaigns" before congress.

"Our goal now is to unite behind Swapo ideals and principles. Today is not about saying that this individual has won or that individual has lost. It is not about saying that this team has won or that team has lost," he said, adding that "there are no losers in Swapo. Today, Swapo has won. No matter what the situation, no matter what the moment, no matter what the crisis, Swapo will always emerge victoriously".

Director of the Institute for Public Policy Research, Graham Hopwood yesterday told The Namibian that Geingob will now have to balance the importance of reconciling the party "after a bruising congress campaign" with his need to establish a more effective Cabinet team.

He said he also expects Geingob to make changes in his Cabinet to bring in more competent people because he said the current Cabinet contains "deadwood" as well as those who are either incompetent or borderline corrupt.

Hopwood added that Geingob must also tackle the current socio-economic problems in the country as well as corruption with more vigour, now that the party has given him a vote of confidence.

Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, who vigorously campaigned for Geingob, said she does not expect the President to do anything out of the ordinary, such as firing those who opposed him at the congress.

FAIR PLAY

Lawyer Sisa Namandje, who presided over the elections at congress, said the votes were free and fair. It is unclear why Namandje was allowed to officiate at the event if he is profoundly conflicted.

He is Geingob's lawyer, and close friend of the first family.

Contestants who lost out at the congress are still scratching their heads on how they ended up losing on such a large scale.

Some point to the current system, where people are voted for based on which camp they are in as one of the reasons for the resounding victory for Geingob's team.

Helmut Angula, who lost out on the vice presidency position, yesterday said he does not know how people changed their minds, despite having been followers during the campaigns.

"Yes, the commitment was there as we continued to mobilise. But as to how the people changed their minds, that we cannot tell because it was not in our discussions. But what we have now is the outcome, and we have accepted that," Angula said.

Home affairs minister Iivula-Ithana also had no problem with the outcome because the election process was credible.

She, however, was confident that the internal party contest for top positions has in one way or the other strengthened the party's democratic processes, "and that is what makes me happy".

To some, it is no surprise that Geingob's team won the elections by a wide margin.

Geingob and former Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba were accused of disregarding party rules in the process to select people to attend the congress.

Mbumba, who is tipped to be the country's vice president, was accused of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities committed by the youth league under the former acting secretary, Veikko Nekundi, a Geingob supporter.

Mbumba and Geingob denied any wrongdoing.