28 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Investment Minister Inspects Preparations for Africa 2017

Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr on Monday 27/11/2017 paid a visit to Sharm el Sheikh to inspect halls scheduled to host sessions of the Africa 2017 Forum.

She was accompanied by South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda.

They reviewed the preparations for the forum and investment opportunities and obstacles in South Sinai.

Africa 2017 Forum is held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on 7th to 9th December 2017 in Sharm El Sheikh, and is organized by the Ministry of Investment and International Cooperation and the COMESA Regional Investment Agency (RIA).

