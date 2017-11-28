The President of the Republic, hereby decrees as follows:

PART I GENERAL PROVISIONS ARTICLE 1: This decree lays down the administrative and academic organization of the National Higher Polytechnic Institute of the University of Bamenda, abbreviated and hereinafter referred to as "NAHPI". ARTICLE 2: The missions of NAHPI shall be to: - provide initial and continuous training as well as research in the fields of engineering and technology ; - carry out the retraining and further training of professionals in the aforementioned fields; - provide development support, particularly through service provision and sustainable development management. ARTICLE 3: In carrying out its missions, NAHPI: - shall maintain close ties with socio-professional circles ; - may negotiate cooperation conventions· and agreements with national or foreign enterprises, - institutions and organizations, in accordance with' the laws and regulations in force in Cameroon. PART II ADMINISTRATIVE ORGANIZATION ARTICLE 4: NAHPI shall comprise the following bodies: . - Council.; - Management; - Board; - General Assembly ; - Departments CHAPTER I COUNCIL ARTICLE 5: (1) The Council shall be the governing body of NAHPI. (2) It shall be consulted on all matters concerning the life of NAHPI and shall study and promote any action that can contribute towards carrying out the missions of NAHPL. Accordingly: (a) It shall make recommendations on: Students' rules' and regulations, in accordance with the general rules and regulations of higher education and, where applicable, the agreements and conventions concluded ; - the introduction of courses of study ; - the system. organization, curricula and evaluation of studies ; - the award of certificates ; - research and equipment issues ;. - teaching and support staff recruitment requirements ; - cooperation and partnership programmes. (b) It shall consider and make recommendations on: - the draft budget of NAHPI ; . - the programme of action and progress reports; . - any matter of interest to NAHPI submitted by one of its members. ARTICLE 6: (1) The Council of NAHPI· shall be composed as follows: Chairperson; the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bamenda; Vice-Chairperson: the representative of the Ministry in charge of Higher Education; . Rapporteur: the Director of NAHPI. . Members:. - Deputy Vice-Chancellors ; . - one (1) representative of the Ministry in charge of the Public Service; - one (1) representative of the Ministry in charge 'of Scientific Research and Innovation; - one (1) representative of the Ministry in charge of Finance;. - one (1) representative of the Ministry in charge of Mines, Industry and Technological Development,. - one (1) representative of the Ministry in charge of Public Works ; - one (1) representative of socio-professional circles by functional sector within NAHPI. . (2) Representatives of socio-professional bodies appointed by decision of the Vice-Chancellor, on the recommendation of the· Director of NAHPI, shall be persons with à recognized qualification the fields of training provided at NAH PI. (3) The Chairperson of the Council may invite any other person to take part in the deliberations of the Council in an advisory capacity on the basis of their expertise regarding the items on the agenda. . ARTICLE 7: (1) The Council shall meet twice a year in ordinary session when convened by its Chairperson. (2) The Council may, however, meet in extraordinary session when convened by its Chairperson or at the request of half of its members. (3) lt may validly deliberate only if at least two thirds (2/3) of members are present. (4) Decisions of the Council shall be adopted by a simple majority of members present in the event of a tie; the Chairperson shall have the casting vote. ARTICLE 8: The functions of member of the Council shall be provided free of charge:· However, NAHPI shall bear the cost of participation of members in various sessions, under the terms and conditions adopted by the Senate of the University of Bamenda.

CHAPTER II MANAGEMENT ARTICLE 9:· (1) The Management of NAHPI shall be headed by a Director appointed by decree of the President of the Republic. (2) The Director shall be assisted by a Deputy Director appointed by order of the Minister in charge of Higher Education. He shall deputize for the director in the latter's unavailability or absence. Article 10 (1) The Director of NAHPI shall: - Supervise and coordinate all services; - Represent the institution and lecturers, - Ensure overall policy of the institution; - Prepare council sessions and implement the decisions thereof; - Prepare the programme of action and progress reports; - Manage cooperation and research activities and monitor academic activities; - Manage continuous training and internships and monitor the implementation of teaching and training programmes (professional internships and apprenticeships); - Manage the teaching staff and student discipline; - Prepare the budget of NAHPI; - Coordinate scientific and academic activities between the teaching staff of NAHPI and those of other institutions of the University of Bemenda; (2) He shall be the delegated autheorizing officer of the bud get of NAHPI; (3) The director shall convene and preside over the board and the general assembly of NAHPI. Article 11: The Director may delegate some of his functions to the Deputy Director Article 12 (1) The management of NAHPI shall comprise the following: -Academic affairs, research and cooperation division; -Student affairs, studies and internships division; -Continuous and distance learning division; -Administrative and financial affairs division; -Documentation centre; -Experimentation and production centre; -ICT Unit, -Infirmary. (2) The following entities shall be directly attached to the office of the Director ; -Documentation Centre; -Experiementation and Production Centre, -ICT Unit -Infirmary ARTICLE 13 : Under the authority of a centre head, the Documentation Centre shall be responsible for implementing the documentary policy, management and statistics of the library, procurement and management of the books and documents needed for research and training. ARTICLE 14: Under the authority of a centre head, the Experimentation and Production Centre shall be responsible for the conduct of scientific research, experiments, promotion, conservation and enhancement in the areas of training in NAHPI. It shall be at the service of natural and legal persons interested in its services. ARTICLE 15: Under the authority of a Unit Head, the ICT Unit shall be responsible for: - Managing the computer stock of the institution, data bases and software engineering; - Managing marks, in collaboration with heads of department; - Preparing and dissiminating statistical information; - Preparing academic certificates, student identity cards and library cards, in conjunction with the divisions and departments concerned. ARTICLE 16: Under the authority of a service head, the Infirmary shall be responsible for: - The medical check-ups and consultation of students, health care and any minor surgery; - Medical tests and analyses; - Information, education and statistical data on health issues; - The medical coverage of events organized within NAHPI by the University of Bamenda.

I - Academic Affairs, Research and Cooperation Division ARTICLE 17 (1) Under the authority of a division head, the Academic Affairs, Research and Cooperation Division shall be responsible for: - Coordinating and facilitating academic activities; - Monitoring research activities and national and international cooperation; - Monitoring teaching and research activities, standards and quality; - Monitoring teacher career management; - Coordinating scientific and academic activities; - Preparing reports on research activities; - Relations with socio-professional circles; (2) It shall comprise: - the Teaching Staff and Academic Activities Service; - The Research, Cooperation and Income-generating Activities Services; - The Quality and Standards Service. ARTICLE 18: Under the authority of a service head, the Teaching Staff and Academic Activities Service shall be responsible for: - Administrative issues relating to the recruitment of lecturers; - Monitoring of lecturers' careers; - Fine-tuning teaching programmes prepared in departments; - Programming and monitoring lectures and exams; - Practical organization of the various assessment sessions. ARTICLE 19: Under the authority of a service head, the Research, Cooperation and Income-generating Activities Services shall be responsible for: - Monitoring institutional or contract research; - Proposing and monitoring income-generating activities; - Preparing draft cooperation, research and training agreements; - Monitoring cooperation activities; - Drafting the NAHPI research and cooperation progress report. ARTICLE 20: Under the authority of a service head, the Quality and Standards Service shall be responsible for: - Quality assurance in teaching; - Proposing and implementing lecturers' assessment standards within NAHPI

II - Student Affairs, Studies and Further Training Division ARTICLE 21 (1) Under the authority of a division head, the Student Affairs, Studies and Internship Division shall be responsible for: - Coordinating and facilitating students' activities; - Ensuring discipline among students; - Organizing enrolment; - Managing students' files and records; - Managing and securing statistical data; - Prospecting for academic internships and placement of students (2) It shall comprise: - the Student Affairs, Statistics, Discipline and Certification Service; The Internships and Professional Integration Service. ARTICLE 22: Under the authority of a service head, the Student Affairs, Statistics, Discipline and Certification Service shall be responsible for: - Receiving and informing persons interested in NAHPI courses; - Following up students registered at NAHPI; - Records, registration and student affairs; - Keeping and securing enrolment registers; - Producing, disseminating and preserving statistical data on NAHPI; - Formalizing and distributing transcripts, pass certificates, diplomas and certificates; - Classifying and preserving examination result slips and/or reports; - Preparing all items relating to graduation. ARTICLE 23: Under the authority of a service head, the Internship and Professional Integration Service shall be responsible for: - Prospecting for academic internships and placement of students; - Organizing, facilitating and monitoring internship activities; - Observing and monitoring the professional integration of graduates;

III - Continuous Training and Distance Learning Division Article 24 (1) Under the authority of a division head, the Continuous Training and Distance Learning Division shall be responsible for promoting, prospecting and programming continuous training, distance learning and e-learning. (2) It shall comprise: - the Continuous Training Service; - the Distance Learning Service. ARTICLE 25 : Under the authority of a service head, the Continuous Training Service shall be responsible for the continuous training of public and private sector staff. ARTICLE 26: Under the authority of a service head, the Distance Learning Service shall be responsible for instituting and organizing distance learning and e-learning.

IV-Administrative and Financial Affairs Division ARTICLE 27 : (1) Under the authority of a division head, the administrative and financial affairs division shall ensure the administrative and financial running and the management of the cultural and sports activities of NAHPI. As such, it shall be responsible for: - Studying administrative and financial affairs; - Implementing decisions made by the director concerning administration and finance; - Managing administrative and finance support staff; - Preparing, executing and monitoring the NAHPI budget; - Mail and stores accounting; - Cultural activities and sports; (2) It shall comprise the following services: - Financial Affairs Service; - Maintenance and Equipment Service - General Administration and Non-teaching Staff Service; - Sports and Cultural Activities Service. ARTICLE 28: under the authority of a service head, the financial affairs service shall be responsible for preparing and executing the NAHPI budget. As such, it shall ensure: - The collection and use of all information relating to the preparation and execution of the budget and salaries; - Updating the file of lecturers, credit files and files of NAHPI accounting bodies. ARTICLE 29: Under the authority of a service head, the Maintenance and Equipment Service shall be responsible for: - Acquiring and maintaining equipment; - All issues relating to maintenance of buildings, gardens, parking lots, sporting grounds, communication routes and the garage, printing and dissemination. ARTICLE 30: Under the authority of a service head, the General Administration and Non-training Staff Service shall be responsible for: - Reception, mail and liaison; - Administrative affairs management; - Implementing decisions made by the director in matters of administration; - All administrative issues relating to the recruitment and career of the non-teaching staff; - Management, retraining and discipline of non-teaching staff. ARTICLE 31: Under the authority of a service head, the Sports and Cultural Activities Service shall be responsible for: - Initiating and organizing sports and cultural activities; - Supervising sports clubs and cultural associations; - Managing sports infrastructure and equipment. CHAPTER III BOARD ARTICLE 32: The Board shall make recommendations on: - The creation and implementation of new curricula; - Curriculum review in terms of matching training and employment; - Assessing teaching activities of teaching staff; - Organizing studies; - Recruitment and promotion of lecturers in accordance with the instruments in force; - Research needs and research opportunities; - Examination results to be forwarded to the University Board ARTICLE 33 (1) The board shall be composed as follows: Chairperson: The Director of NAHPI Vice-chairperson: The Deputy-Director of NAHPI Rapporteur: the Head of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Division Members: - Heads of Division; - Heads of Department; - Professors and associate professors - One(1) representative of lecturers elected by his/her peers for a three-year period renewable once; - One (1) representative of assistant lectures elected by his/her peers for a three-year period renewable once. (2) the chairperson of the Board may, on account of the agenda items, invite any person to participate in deliberations in an advisory capacity. ARTICLE 34 (1) The board shall meet once every six months, and as and where necessary, when convened by the chairperson or half of its members. (2) The board may validly conduct business only if at least two thirds of its members are present. Decisions shall be taken by a simple majority of its members present. In case of a tie, the chairperson shall have the casting vote. (3) The duties of board member shall be honorary. However, NAHPI may cover the cost of participation of members in the various board sessions, in accordance with the regulations in force

CHAPTER IV GENERAL ASSEMBLY ARTICLE 35: The general assembly shall make recommendations on all issues pertaining to the life of NAHPI. ARTICLE 36: (1) Chaired by the Director, the general assembly of NAHPI shall comprise the following members: - The Deputy Director; - Heads of Division; - Heads of Department; - All full-time, associate or part-time teachers - Two (2) representatives of support staff - One (01) representative of the students union of NAHPI. (2) The representatives of support staff shall not attend meetings where the situation of teachers is an agenda item. (3) Students' representatives shall participate in general assembly deliberations in an advisory capacity, except those dealing with sanctions against students or the faculty. ARTICLE 37 (1) The general assembly shall meet once every six months, and as and where necessary, when convened by its chairperson. (2) The Administrative and Financial Affairs Division shall provide secretarial services.

CHAPTER V DEPARTMENTS ARTICLE 38 (1) The department shall be an academic unit comprising all the courses and research activities of a given discipline or group of disciplines. (2) The department shall organize, coordinate and supervise academic activities, and prepare, implement and monitor teaching and research programmes. (3) The department shall meet in council. ARTICLE 39 (1) Each department shall be headed by a head of department who must be a full or associate professor or, failing that, a lecturer in the discipline concerned. (2) The department may comprise research units or laboratories whose organization and conditions of functioning shall be laid down by decision of the Vice-chancellor. ARTICLE 40: The Head of Department shall be responsible notably for: - Chairing the Departmental Council; - Monitoring the use of appropriations allocated to the Department; - Coordinating the management of the movable and immovable property of the department; - Organizing and supervising the teaching and research activities of lecturers of the department; - Monitoring the supervision of projects and the dissertations and theses of students enrolled in the various specialties under the department; - Evaluating students in subjects falling under the department; - Proposing the recruitment, advancement and promotion of full-time lecturers of the department, on the recommendation of the departmental council; - Taking interim measures, as appropriate, in case of duly established failings or weaknesses on the part of a lecturer, and submitting a report to the director thereon. ARTICLE 41: The departmental council shall issue a reasoned opinion on: - The department's training and research policy; - The creation of disciplines and training options; - The recruitment, advancement and promotion of full-time lecturers of the department. ARTICLE 42 (1) The Departmental Council shall comprise: - All the full-time lecturers of the department; - Teaching and research assistants and any instructors; - Two (2) students' representatives. (2) However, during review of individual issues relating to the recruitment, transfer and career of lecturers, the departmental council shall comprise only lecturers with at least the same rank as the person whose case is under review. ARTICLE 43 (1) The Departmental Council shall meet at least once every six months when convened by the Head of Department. (2) The departmental council may be convened at the request of half of its members to discuss a specific agenda notified to all its members at least 15 (fifteen) days in advance. (3) The minutes of each Departmental Council meeting shall be submitted to the Director of NAHPI within 15 (fifteen) days following the meeting. ARTICLE 44: NAHPI shall comprise departments established by order of the Minister in charge of Higher Education, on the proposal of the Vice-Chancellor and following the recommendation of the competent decision-making bodies of the University of Bamenda.

PART III FACULTY Article 45 -1) The teaching staff of NAHPI shall comprise: - Full professors; - Associate professors; - Lecturers; - Assistant lecturers. (2) NAHPI may solicit the services of associate, part-time or delegated lecturers and any teaching and research assistants. ARTICLE 46: Lecturers of NAHPI shall be governed by the special regulations governing higher education staff and their implementing instruments and the regulations applicable to staff of government services, as appropriate.

PART IV SYSTEM AND ORGANISATION OF STUDIES ARTICLE 47: Studies at NAHPI shall comprise initial and continuous training cycles, retraining and refresher courses as well as distance learning. CHAPTER I TRAINING CYCLES ARTICLE 48: NAHPI shall have the following three (3) training cycles: - Civil engineering; - Design engineering; - Master's and doctorate. ARTICLE 49 (1) NAHPI shall prepare students for the following qualifications - The Professional Bachelor's Degree in Engineering; - The Professional Master's Degree in Engineering; - The Master's Degree in Engineering Science; - PhD in Engineering Science. (2) Internships and training courses organized under the section "continuous training" shall lead to the award of training attestations or certificates. ARTICLE 50 -1) Studies in the first cycle shall lead to the award of the Professional Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. (2) Studies in the second cycle shall lead to the award of the Professional Master's Degree in Engineering and a Master's Degree in Engineering Science. (3) Students who obtain the Professional Master's Degree in Engineering and the Master's Degree in Engineering Science may be admitted to do a PhD in Engineering Science under the conditions laid down by the postgraduate school concerned. (4) The organization, curricula and teaching evaluation system in the engineering cycle shall be laid down by order of the Minister in charge of Higher Education.

CHAPTER II ADMISSION ARTICLE 51 (1) Admission to NAHPI shall be through competitive examination. (2) The conditions for admission to NAHPI referred to in article 5 (1) above shall be laid down by decision of the Minister in charge of Higher Education. ARTICLE 52: The provisions of Article 41 above notwithstanding, the Director of NAHPI shall recruit candidates for continuous training and refresher courses through file review.

PART V MISCELLANEOUS AND FINAL PROVISIONS ARTICLE 53 (1) The Director of NAHPI shall have the rank and prerogatives of Central Administration Director. (2) The Deputy Director and Heads of Division shall have the rank and prerogatives of Central Administration Deputy Director. (3) Heads of division and the head of the experimentation and production centre shall have the rank and prerogatives of central administration sub-director. (4) Heads of Service, the Head of Documentation Centre and the Head of the Computer and Information Systems Unit shall have the rank and prerogatives of Central Administration Service Head. ARTICLE 54: Bureaus may be established within the services of NAHPI by order of the Minister in charge of Higher Education on the proposal of the Vice-Chancellor, where appropriate, following the recommendation of the NAHPI Board. ARTICLE 55: This decree shall be registered, published according to the procedure of urgency and inserted in the Official Gazette in English and French.

Yaounde, the 24th November 2017 President of the Republic

