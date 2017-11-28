Egypt: Abu Dhabi CP Stresses Support to Egypt in Terror Fight

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday 27/11/2017 received a phone call from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the call, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences over the victims of a terrorist attack on Al Rawda mosque in North Sinai, and wished speedy recovery for those wounded, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

He stressed his country's full support for Egypt in the fight against terrorism, calling for boosting the joint Arab action to uproot this scourge.

President Sisi, for his part, voiced his appreciation for the crown prince's condolences, stressing that the UAE-Egyptian relations are special and strategic.

MENA