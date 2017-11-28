28 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Receives Phone Call From Nigerian Counterpart to Condole Over Sinai Attack Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received a phone call on Monday 27/11/2017 from his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari to offer condolences over the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in North Sinai's el Rawda Mosque on Friday.

He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said that the Nigerian president condemned the fatal attack, voicing his country's full support with Egypt in fighting terrorism.

Buhari pointed out to the importance of boosting cooperation between countries of the African continent to combat such serious threat, Rady added.

President Sisi expressed appreciation, referring to the strong and deep relations binding both countries and their peoples, Rady further said.

Egypt

Cabinet's IDSC Makes Inventory of Bir El Abd's Needs

Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said that it made an inventory of the needs of Bir El Abd… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.