Egypt: Sisi Receives Phone Call From Nigerian Counterpart to Condole Over Sinai Attack Victims

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received a phone call on Monday 27/11/2017 from his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari to offer condolences over the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in North Sinai's el Rawda Mosque on Friday.

He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said that the Nigerian president condemned the fatal attack, voicing his country's full support with Egypt in fighting terrorism.

Buhari pointed out to the importance of boosting cooperation between countries of the African continent to combat such serious threat, Rady added.

President Sisi expressed appreciation, referring to the strong and deep relations binding both countries and their peoples, Rady further said.