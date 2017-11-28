28 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Cabinet's IDSC Makes Inventory of Bir El Abd's Needs

Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) said that it made an inventory of the needs of Bir El Abd District and contacted the bodies concerned in this regard following the terrorist attack that hit Rawda Mosque.

In a report issued on Monday 27/11/2017 , the IDSC underlined that the cabinet took a number of measures after the assault as it sent 199 ambulances to the scene of the attack to transfer the wounded to hospitals.

A security meeting under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was held in the presence of Defense and Interior ministers Sedki Sobhy and Magdy Abdel Ghaffar respectively, the report mentioned.

During the get-together, it was decided to give EGP 200,000 to the families of the victims while the injured will get EGP 50,000.

The social solidarity minister will issue death certificates swiftly for the victims and will cooperate with North Sinai Governor Harhor to house the families of the wounded near hospitals.

Misr El Kheir provided 150 blankets to the families of the injured besides medical supplies and meals, the report reiterated.

MENA

Egypt

