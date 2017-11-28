28 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Female Army Officer Near Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Assailants though to be Al Shabaab assassins have gunned down a female Somali army officer in on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the country's capital on Monday evening, witnesses said.

Ali Hassan Ali, the deputy administrator of Garasbaley confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the servicewoman has been shot dead inside her residence in the area by pistol-wielding men.

Sitey Mohamed Aden, 65, was a member of the armed forces of the country.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for Aden's assassination which is a rare killing against women in the military. Al Shabaab, the militant group linked with Al Qaeda often targets security force members.

Garasbaley has been beset by insecurity acts in the past few months as local administration pledges to deal with the recurrent incidents in the vicinity.

Somalia

U.S. Targets Islamic State Militants in Somalia Airstrike

One terrorist was killed in a targeted airstrike in Somalia conducted by U.S. forces in coordination with Somalia's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.