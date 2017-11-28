Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Female Army Officer Near Mogadishu

Assailants though to be Al Shabaab assassins have gunned down a female Somali army officer in on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the country's capital on Monday evening, witnesses said.

Ali Hassan Ali, the deputy administrator of Garasbaley confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the servicewoman has been shot dead inside her residence in the area by pistol-wielding men.

Sitey Mohamed Aden, 65, was a member of the armed forces of the country.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for Aden's assassination which is a rare killing against women in the military. Al Shabaab, the militant group linked with Al Qaeda often targets security force members.

Garasbaley has been beset by insecurity acts in the past few months as local administration pledges to deal with the recurrent incidents in the vicinity.