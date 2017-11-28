Tanzania: Securing Women's Rights to Land and Property

OVER the last 15 years there have been concerted efforts to put in place frameworks on the protection of women's land and property rights both at the international and domestic levels.

Despite such efforts across the African continent, the actual realisation and enjoyment of these rights by women is still scant. Systemic and systematic violations of women's rights persist.

This is what is observed in the African Human Rights Yearbook Volume 1 (2017) published recently by three institutions making up the African regional human rights system, including the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Our Staff Writer FAUSTINE KAPAMA revisits the book and reports...

OF all the rights that accrue to women, the right to land and property is one of the most significant, particularly on the African continent, as a larger proportion of women live in rural areas and their livelihood is closely tied to land.

While the importance of land and property rights for women is recognised, a substantial number of women have not realised their rights. Over the last 15 years there has been wide recognition of women's human rights under international, regional and domestic laws.

To date a plethora of instruments on these rights exist. Extensive research has shown the recognition of women's rights, particularly rights to land and property, has positive implications for the improvement of women's lives and for development.

Conversely, literature has also shown that while identification of these rights is gaining acceptance through inclusion in a number of legal documents, there is a vast disparity in the actual enjoyment of these rights in many countries.

In Africa this is no different. A number of instruments in the African human rights system contain provisions that guarantee or are relevant to the protection and realisation of women's rights.

In spite of these guarantees systemic violations of these rights are rampant. Underlying these violations is inequality and discrimination. It is stated in the African Human Rights Yearbook Volume 1 (2017) that one of the critical rights accruing to women that is yet to be fully realised is the right to property. A significant number of women across the continent lack this right. The realisation of women's rights through development of progressive norms on the right to property for women.

Development of these norms at regional level has potential to enhance the protection of similar rights at the domestic level. Taking into account the indivisibility, interdependency and interrelatedness of all rights, the rights to equality and nondiscrimination have a critical role to play towards comprehension and protection of women's land and property rights.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (African Commission) has detailed the importance of equality as the basis of the enjoyment of all other rights.

For the interpretation of equality and its application to contribute to the identification of women's right to property, the bodies tasked with the implementation of the various provisions must be accepting of the interdependence of rights. Over the years, human rights law has accumulated a number of instruments guaranteeing the right to property as a human right.

The earliest formulations of this right in international human rights laws is captured under article 1(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Universal Declaration). This provides that everyone has the right to own property alone as well as in association with others. The recognition of this right was without controversy.

Due to the controversies on the nature of the right that prevailed at the time regarding its role, functions and restrictions, the right to property was not included in the two key foundational human rights treaties of the United Nations.

Such treaties include the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR). After its expression in the Universal Declaration, the protection of property was mostly articulated in international instruments aimed at the protection of vulnerable people.

Treaties that utilised this approach include the 1954 Convention relating to the status of Stateless Persons and the Convention on the Status of Refugees. Of particular relevance to the property rights of women is the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

The CEDAW does not have a specifically articulated right to property. However, several of the convention's provisions have relevance to the protection of property rights. Such provisions include articles guaranteeing rights to social security access to credit and loans and to administer property.

Within the treaties of the regional African human rights system, there are several articles that have a bearing on the protection of the right to property. Article 14 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (African Charter) is the principal provision guaranteeing the right to property.

The provision states that the right to property shall be guaranteed. Even though the provision does not specify to whom the right accrues, in light of the Charter's equality provisions in article 2 and jurisprudence of the African Commission, every individual has the right to property.

The Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (African Women's Rights Protocol) also includes a number of provisions that are of relevance to the protection of women's property rights. Such provisions include articles on the protection women's property right during marriage and at the dissolution of marriage, access to land, adequate housing and inheritance.

In articulating the right to property and its importance, the African Commission has stated that the right to property encompasses the rights of an individual, group or people to the peaceful enjoyment of property.

Furthermore, the Commission has highlighted that ensuring non discrimination in the right to property require measures to modify or prohibit harmful social, cultural or other practices that prevent women and other members of vulnerable and disadvantaged groups from enjoying their right to property.

This is in particular in relation to housing and land. However, as in most parts of the world, the denial of women's land and property rights in Africa is pervasive. This is in spite of the widely accepted importance of women's control and access to land and property to development goals.

To date, systemic and systematic violations of women's land and property rights exist in many African countries in the form of statutory and customary laws, policies and practices and social norms that are widely discriminatory.

These patriarchal beliefs and ideologies are deeply entrenched in the various ways through which women acquire rights to land and property. A number of African countries have dual legal systems, with statutory law coexisting with customary or religious laws.

In many instances, concerning women's land and property rights, discriminatory customary laws have tended to dominate land tenure systems, resulting in women's access to land or property being closely tied to their relationship to a man, as daughters, wives, widows and sisters.

For some countries where laws have been enacted that prohibit discrimination and constitutions' guarantee equality, the application of these provisions to family and personal laws is exempted.

Furthermore, power imbalances and stereotypes within the family and home particularly around the role of women significantly pose threats to recognition of women's property rights. The right to property has linkages with a host of other rights. The right to equality is one of these rights.