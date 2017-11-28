Mulanje — National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust has called on Malawians to devote their efforts to strengthening democracy in order for all Malawians to participate in developing the country.

NICE Regional Civic Education Officer (South), Enock Chinkhuntha, made the call during a democracy fair organized by NICE Trust at Chambe Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Nkanda in Mulanje on Friday.

Chinkhuntha said time had come for Malawians to accept democracy and its genuine principles to define how Malawians behave and act.

"I am glad that we are holding these fairs at a time when Malawians seem to be so determined to package themselves democratically; but as we continue to collectively strategize on how to fortify our hard-earned democracy, we must also observe that good governance is focal in democracy as it empowers the populace by leading them to fulfill their rights," he said.

Chinkhuntha said it is for this reason that NICE is organizing democracy fairs across the country. He said the activities are vital in bolstering the democratic process by enhancing interaction among people such as between duty bearers, service providers and the people they serve.

"At NICE we have a slogan, 'walking with communities' and through our interaction with the so called 'ordinary people' and duty bearers, we have noticed that much as they govern themselves, they also have problems; they need to realize that good governance necessitates sound public sector management, accountability, free flow of information and a legal framework for development," Chinkhuntha said.

The democracy fair in Mulanje was graced by various government and non-governmental organizations that demonstrated and showcased services they offer to the general public.