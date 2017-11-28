Zimbabwe: President Dissolves Cabinet

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dissolved Cabinet and appointed, in acting capacity, Cdes Patrick Chinamasa to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi to the Foreign Affairs Ministry to allow for uninterrupted services to critical units of Government.

The President is in the process of putting up a new team of Cabinet ministers. In a statement last night, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said: "In terms of Section 108 (1c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (Number 20) Act 2013, His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has dissolved Cabinet, and is in the process of putting together a new team of Cabinet ministers.

"To allow for uninterrupted service in critical ministries of Government, the following have been appointed ministers in an acting capacity until the announcement of a new Cabinet:

(1) Honourable Patrick Chinamasa, as Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Development; and

(2) Honourable Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs."

President Mnangagwa is today scheduled to meet heads of ministries (permanent secretaries).

"His Excellency the President, Cde E. D. Mnangagwa, is scheduled to meet heads of ministries (permanent secretaries) tomorrow, 28th November, 2017, at the Munhumutapa Boardroom at 3pm. All permanent secretaries are required to attend."

President Mnangagwa was sworn in on Friday last week as Zimbabwe's second Executive President since independence in 1980. He pledged Government will immediately implement sweeping measures across sectors to stimulate economic growth and create employment. President Mnangagwa pledged to hit the ground running.