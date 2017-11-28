Cameroon: Overlying Past Glitches

Though programmed to come this late, resumption at UB yesterday aims at repairing past ills.

As the University of Buea (UB) opened its doors to the current academic year yesterday, many students and parents have heaved a sigh of relief. This happens to pull a curtain over the mess of last year when students could not cover their academic programmes.

In the campus of UB yesterday, calm and peace were a common commodity as freshmen and old friends were seen embracing each other, tapping hands and smiling from ear to ear. Effective peace is what will drive the academic year to a happy end. The campus looked clean and ready to host the over 5000 admitted this year.

On the part of the Administration, things seemed quite set for a smooth start. Eventually a smooth year. That is the result of meetings after meetings held by authorities to ensure a stainless conduct of classes in the prestigious University of Buea.

The pains of losing last academic year can be counted from the loss of school fees, the loss of whole year rents paid, the loss of preparatory material bought to run the academic year. This falls on the back of parents who paid the price.

On the part of students, a whole year lost may be a terrible thing as the world is moving very fast and anything lost in one generation is hardly recovered in another. No matter the frantic efforts put in by the Administration to recover the last academic year, those who finally missed it are in the thousands. The case of the University of Buea was pathetic as even willing students were intimidated to flee Buea for safety.

"This time is certainly the better", said one staff man as he received this reporter in his office yesterday. The generalised determination was apparent for everyone to play their part for a successful year.