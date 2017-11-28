Cameroon: South West - ANAFOOT Solicits for Offices

It was one of the issues discussed in an in-camera meeting at the Governor's Office in Buea.

The people of the South West Region have been told that their own quota in the selection of young talents for the Cameroon Football Academy (ANAFOOT) is 50. The lot will be gender sensitive: 25 girls and 25 boys, of not more than 13 years of age.

The number will be tallied to 50 each from other regions bringing it to 500 candidates. From the 500, ANAFOOT will further select 50 candidates who will enroll into the sport academy. This was explained by Carl Enow Ngachu, General Manager of ANAFOOT to press men at the South West Governor's Office on November 23, 2017 after an in-camera session.

For ANAFOOT to kick-start its activities in the South West Region and realise its set goals, Carl Enow Ngachu led a delegation to South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, to solicit for offices to host his staff. He added that they equally need training grounds in the region.

He recalled that ANAFOOT had already had its First Board Meeting where the academy's programmes were approved. As of now, he said they are ready to trained coaches, footballers, physiotherapists, stadium managers among others. He said ANAFOOT main objective is to have players that will resound the glorious days of Cameroon football.