Cameroon: African Judo Open - Cameroon Emerge Winners

The First African Judo Open ended in Yaounde on Sunday November 26, 2017.

It was an exciting moment for Cameroonian judo lovers at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Sunday November 26, 2017. The event was the final of the first African Judo Open. Organised by the African Judo Union, the competition brought together 101 judokas from nine countries in Africa and Europe. Cameroon presented 58 athletes; 34 men and 24 women.

The athletes competed in 14 categories notably -48, -52, -57, -63, -70, -78, +78kg for the women and -60, -66, -73, -81, -90, -100kg for the men.

It was a stiff competition with each athlete determined to improve on their world performances. For two days the public watched young athletes display rich talents in the sport. At the end of the competition Cameroon emerged overall winners with 29 medals; six gold, six silver and 17 bronze.

They are closely followed by Argentina with five gold medals and Senegal with two gold medals. South Africa was the fourth with one gold medal. Cameroon's gold medals were won by Bernadette Tsalla Tsalla -60kg, Dieudonné Dolassem -90kg and Raphael Oyono Etoga -100kg. In the women's category, the gold medals Wezeu Helen -63kg, Fopa Bibiene -70kg and Vanessa Mballa Atangana +78kg. Morocco, Gabon, Luxemburg, United States and Chad din not win any medals.

The President of the Cameroon Judo Federation, Kingue Dihang, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes. He said much effort was made in order to have a good judo competition and also, the athletes had good preparation.

This notwithstanding the race for Tokyo 2020 is still on and more high level competitions are still expected to be organised. To qualify for the Olympic Games the athletes have to be among the best 14 athletes in the women's category and the best 22 for the men's category in the world ranking.