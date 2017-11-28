27 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Roscher Development Centre Trains Vulnerable Girls in Tailoring

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taonga Nyirenda

Rumphi — Roscher Development Centre (RDC) in Rumphi is offering free tailoring training to vulnerable girls in the district to empower them economically.

RDC spokesperson, Afiki Mbewe, said this in an interview with MANA on Monday that his organization wants to ensure that youths are able to support themselves amid high unemployment levels in the country.

"We assist vulnerable girls in rural communities who face several challenges after completing their secondary education," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Catherine Chirambo, said the tailoring skills she has acquired have enabled her open a shop which has become her source of income.

"After completing my secondary education in 2014, I had nothing to do at home until I enrolled with the organization where I gained tailoring skills. Now I'm able to meet my basic needs without relying on somebody," she said.

Currently, over 60 girls have been trained with technical and material support from the German Embassy.

Malawi

Fire Guts Luchenza Chipiku Shop

Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical fault gutted a Chipiku Stores Shop at Luchenza on Saturday night… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.