Malawi: Roscher Development Centre Trains Vulnerable Girls in Tailoring

Rumphi — Roscher Development Centre (RDC) in Rumphi is offering free tailoring training to vulnerable girls in the district to empower them economically.

RDC spokesperson, Afiki Mbewe, said this in an interview with MANA on Monday that his organization wants to ensure that youths are able to support themselves amid high unemployment levels in the country.

"We assist vulnerable girls in rural communities who face several challenges after completing their secondary education," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Catherine Chirambo, said the tailoring skills she has acquired have enabled her open a shop which has become her source of income.

"After completing my secondary education in 2014, I had nothing to do at home until I enrolled with the organization where I gained tailoring skills. Now I'm able to meet my basic needs without relying on somebody," she said.

Currently, over 60 girls have been trained with technical and material support from the German Embassy.