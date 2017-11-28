Malawi: Machinga Police Arrest 7 Men in Sweeping Exercise

Machinga — Machinga Police on Saturday conducted a sweeping exercise in which seven people were arrested over different offences.

Machinga Police Public Relations Officer, Constable Davie Sulumba confirmed the arrest of the seven.

The exercise found out that George Likhonyowa, 27, of Machinjiri Village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba and Lonly Twaibu, 53, of Kawanula Village, Traditional Authority Chamba in Machinga, were both arrested for possessing Cannabis Sativa.

"Police received information from well-wishers that both Likhonyowa and Twaibu were selling Cannabis Sativa in their respective homes and follow up was made which resulted into the arrest of two suspects.

"George was found with 20 kilograms while Twaibu with 1 kilogram which was seized to be examined at Bvumbwe Research Station. All the suspects are in our custody," said Sulumba.

Sulumba said Daudi Sani, 26, of Masanjala Village and Madalitso Lusiyano, 28, of Liundi Village; both from Traditional Authority Nkula in Machinga were arrested for burglary and theft.

The police also apprehended Chitsazo Bebeya, 18, of Chimkwezule Village, Traditional Authority Nkula for child abduction whilst Bamusi Nkhambaza, 20, and Afiki Maulana, 25, of Mpoya Village, Traditional Authority Nkula were arrested for gambling.

The Police PRO said police conducted the sweeping exercise in T.A. Mposa, Liwonde and Msosa in Machinga. Meanwhile police in the district have commended the public for tipping them and advised that they should continue doing such a good job.