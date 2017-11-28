28 November 2017

Liberia: Court Backs Patel Boss

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

The Judge of Civil Law Court 'B' at the Temple of Justice has granted the petition for Declaratory Judgment filed by 'embattled' Presley S. Tenwah, Chairman of Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL) against some members of the association.

In its rulings on November 23, 2017, Judge Scheaplor R. Dunbar said the removal of Mr. Tenwah by some aggrieved members of PATEL was in violation of Article V (b) of the association's article of incorporation.

Accordingly, Judge Dunbar ordered the reinstatement of the PATEL boss.

Meanwhile, Tenwah has called on the Liberia Business Association, Cross Border Women Association and others to repose confidence in PATEL's quest for economic freedom.

In a statement release on Monday, PATEL urged every Liberian to continue channeling their economic disenfranchisement at the head office of the institution in Sinkor.

The association warned that nobody should do business with any group impersonating as PETAL.

PATEL said under the stewardship of Presley S. Tenwah, it has met with relevant stakeholders including the president of the Republic of Liberia and the United States Embassy to discuss some of the economic challenges of Liberia.

"The Union also wants to register that it has not and will not get involved with any protest action in these already tense political upheavals. We called on Liberians particularly the business community to remain calm and more serviceable to consumers and purchasers in the country as we await the Supreme Court's stay order removal from the pending run-off election," the statement said.

The association encouraged Liberians to be pluralistic in ensuring a violence free political transition in January 2018.

The group thanked the government for the level of security provided during their protest actions and promised to always remain peaceful.

It can be recalled that some PATEL members led by Dominic Nimely claimed to have removed Mr. Tenwah as head of the association and reportedly collecting cash from politicians and individuals in the name of the organization.

