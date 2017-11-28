Liberia: Entrepreneurship Summit Gets Underway

The U.S. Embassy in partnership with Accountability Lab Liberia, organized a "Road to GES" event to recognize and support the creative industries in Liberia and highlight the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) which will take place November 28-30 in Hyderabad, India.

The theme of the Summit is "Women First, Prosperity for All" and will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering global economic growth.

The "Road to GES" activities at Accountability Lab's iCampus and the U.S. Embassy featured and promoted creative entrepreneurs in Liberia - from HipCo musicians and fashion designers to artisans and filmmakers. Following the opening ceremony and panel on creative enterprise, attendees participated in workshops, panel discussions, and presentations throughout the day.

The iCampus also hosted a small trade show showcasing entrepreneurs creating beautiful products from recycled and/or repurposed materials. These and other creative entrepreneurs are helping to diversify the economy, preserve and promote Liberian culture and support social development by providing education, training, employment and addressing social needs with business solutions.

The United States Government has sponsored three Liberian entrepreneurs to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and showcase social enterprises improving Liberia's economy and human development. The three Liberian entrepreneurs selected to attend this year's GES are Jeanine Cooper, Senior Partner at FABRAR Liberia Incorporated; Beatrice Togba Wuo, Executive Director of Project New Outlook; and Rugie Barry, CEO for the Liberia Business Incubator. They all run successful businesses that are having positive social impact.

At the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Advisor to the U.S. President Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. delegation.

Summit organizers are expecting more than 1,500 entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders to attend from 150 countries. Attendees will participate in three days of interactive discussions and workshops with accomplished entrepreneurs and investors who will share their knowledge and experience in how to start and scale a business.