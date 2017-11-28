Malawi: MP Kalindo Says Malawians Suffering 'No Need for Drama' in Parliament

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje South constituency (Democratic Progressive Party -DPP) has said Malawians are suffering from social-economic woes with electricity crisis and advised both sides of the House to come up with tangible solutions other than being dramatic.

Kalindo, who is also a comedian and known by the name of Winiko, said whenever he rises in the House to make contribution, he does so on "serious issues" because he is serious.

"It bleeds, it hurts, it pains inside that every time we come here our people expect us to bring issues that are serious but we happen not to deal with them seriously." Kalindo pointed out.

"In 2014, Madam First Deputy Speaker, when I was coming to this august House, there was a lot of talk about Winiko. To say Winiko is going to bring a lot of drama in the House but look now it is just the opposite. Instead of me bringing drama in this House it is the opposite.

"I want to articulate this issue very well so that Malawians out there should hear. Malawians have high expectations from us and yet we come here to conduct drama. I am in not that group because I am being dramatic," said Kalindo.

He said with electricity woes, "Malawians are suffering" and they expect MPs to come up with solutions.

"Maybe we are doing this because we have electricity here. Can you switch off the electricity here and see how painful it is to be in darkness? Malawians are expecting us to come up with solutions as government is doing. Government is trying to come up with solutions and yet some people are trying to bring the government down to score points just for the sake of scoring points," he said.

Kalindo said the opposition and government should work together and find a way forward.

"These blackouts do not choose sides whether it is opposition or government. We are all suffering from the same. Therefore, let us unite and bring hope to our people out there because this is now becoming unbecoming. It is too much," said Kalindo.

He said all sides of the House should " map the way forward other than just making unnecessary noise that cannot help in any way. I am now angry. "

The First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje told Kalindo not to be "too angry ."