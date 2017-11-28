Malawi: Standard Bank Malawi Hosts Cultural Diversity Night

To celebrate cultural diversity with its Customers, Standard Bank hosted cultural diversity night for its clients and employees at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the event Standard Bank Acting Chief Executive Temwani Simwaka said the event accords the bank an opportunity to interact with its customers.

"The Cultural Diversity Night gives the bank a rare opportunity to interact with customers from diverse backgrounds, cultures d nationalities," said Simwaka.

Simwaka said said the bank embraces and values cultural diversity which are pillars of any society.

"As a truly Pan-African financial service provider, Standard Bank customers and employees represent different cultures. Through culture we are governed by norms and customs, which are the pillars of any society,"she said.

Moving forward the Acting Chief Executive said assured its customers of better business in 2018

"Our teams are committed to continue in strides aimed to deliver excellence coupled with unwavering support, we promise to continue excelling in the provision of tailored and structured solutions to all our customer segments," said the Acting Chief Executive.

The Cultural Diversity Night was attended by customers from Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Namibia, , Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, DRC, Angola, United Kingdom, China and India among others.