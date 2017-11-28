28 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Kasaila Tenders 'Evidence' in Parliament of MCP Killings in Nsanje

By Wanga Gwede

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila has tendered what he calls his evidence to Parliament chronicling abuses and killings of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Nsanje when it was ruling in one party state.

Kasaila had claimed in the House last week that during MCP regin Nsanje was not developed but it had only a prison where they were killing people.

The Speaker had ordered him to present evidence to substantiate his claims.

Presenting his evidence, Kasaila saidto First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje: " I am supposed to give you evidence but I also promised Malawians that I will give you the evidence . Allow me that I should inform Malawians about the evidence that is available so that people know that indeed I was speaking the truth and nothing but the truth that under the MCP rule, a lot of people died in Nsanje Prison."

First Deputy Speaker, who is a legislator from Nsanje like Kasaila, said according to the procedure and practice of the House when a Member brings the evidence, the MP should rise and confirm that has the evidence and the speaker can call the Sergeant-at-Arms to collect the evidence and bring it to me.

She asked the Minister of Labour to submit what he has to the Sergeant-at-Arms since he already indicated that he has the evidence.

The Sergeant-at-Arms Perry Mmanga received the papers from the Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development and submitted them to the First Deputy Speaker.

The deputy speaker informed the House after seeing this evidence she will not make a determination until until it is studies.

"Meanwhile, I will also make an order for the evidence to be photocopied and circulated in the House for the information of Honourable Members. After that is when I will make a determination on the evidence," she said.

