Malawi: Namitete Secondary School Alumni Fundraises for School

The Namitete Secondary School Alumni Association has organised a fundraising family braai in Lilongwe on Saturday, December 2, 2017 to raise money for some maintenance projects at their former school.

President of the Association Austin Uzeni Phiri said in an interview Monday: "The school is facing a lot of infrastructure challenges hence the intervention of the alumni."

Added Phiri: "There are several things that have been either destroyed or have outlived their life span at the school. Our first priority is to sort out the water tank which has been leaking because it has been there since the school was opened in 1990."

The Namitete Secondary School Alumni Association chair explained that the ex-students have organised several fundraising activities the first one being the family braai which will be held at his residence in Area 49 in Lilongwe on Saturday.

"We are appealing to all alumni to attend this family braai. It will be more of like a re-union while raising funds for our school. I urge all to come with their families to support this cause," said Uzeni Phiri.

Phiri further urged those who will fail to attend the event, for whatever reasons, can still make their contributions by depositing into the Namitete Secondary school alumni bank account which is held at National Bank, Lilongwe Gateway Service Centre account no. 1003482247.