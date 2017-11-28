28 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Civil Sporting Holds Wanderers in TNM Encounter

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — A surprising 85th minute goal from Righteous Banda earned Civil Sporting a 1-1 draw against Be Forward Wanderers on Sunday at Balaka Stadium in the Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Super league showdown.

Banda's equalizer came after Be Foreword's first goal by Harry Nyirenda which seemed to have given the hosts the three points.

However, towards the end of the match, Banda whipped in an attempted cross from the right which floated over Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwayo and into the net.

Be Foreward Wanderers scored in the 65th minute when Civil defenders failed to clear a Alfred Manyozo's shot.

Wanderers enjoyed ball possession in the first half, while Civil Sporting dominated the game in the second half.

Wanderers' attack was blunt with the absence of Esau Kanyenda, who was nursing a knee injury.

Both teams made substitutions in the second half with the notable one from Civil being the introduction of Joseph Kachule while Wanderers introduced Wadabwa for Khumbo Ng'ambi.

Felix Zulu was also introduced for Joseph Kamwendo for the Wanderers.

The result leaves the Nomads still on the summit of the table with 59 points, a point behind second placed Nyasa Big Bullets, who also drew 1-1 on Sunday against Silver Strikers.

However, the Nomads have a game in hand ahead of Bullets being left with four games to play against Dwangwa, Red Lions and Masters Security while Bullets have three games to wrap up the 2017 season against Mafco, Masters Security and Dwangwa

In other Super League games also played on Sunday, Azam Tigers drew 1-1 against Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu while Red Lions clipped Masters Security 3-1.

