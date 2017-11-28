Malawi: Banonie Mwale Foundation for Girl Child Quality Education

Lilongwe — Banonie Mwale foundation, a charity organisation has launched a school project at Msisita Village TA Kanyenda in Nkhotakota with the aim of promoting girl child education in the district.

Jenny Naylor, one of the ambassadors helping the foundation to mobilise resources for the projects presided over the official launch of the project on Friday.

She commended the founder Bano-nie Mwale for the initiative which will go along way to lessen the challenges facing the girl child education in the area.

Naylor revealed that the foundation with the support from other well wishers from London and USA is targeting to support the projects in both education and health sectors.

"We are complementing Malawi government's effort to ensure that girls remain in school especially in rural areas. This is a positive step to promote girls education", said Naylor.

The project will ease the challenges facing by girls in the area to access education as well as health facilities in Msisita village.

Banonie Mwale, founder of the project said instead of relying on government alone, there is need for collaborated efforts to help in developmental activities.

He added that the foundation will make sure that girls surrounding Traditional Authority Kanyenda remain in school.

"When you educate a girl child, you educate the whole nation", said Mwale.

Mwale said the foundation came up with the initiative after noticing the challenges girls face to attend school in the area.

"Girls walk long distances to access school facilities hence the rise in school drop out, and I realised that having this project materialised would help girls to achieve their goals, observed Mwale.

Speaking in an interview one of the well wishers from United States of America Margaret Tempero said access to education facilities remains a challenge in Malawi a development which is negatively affecting the promotion of girl child education.

"Many children drop out of school due to long distances and that this initiative would help to increase children access to education in the area", noted Tempero.

She however said it is encouraging to see efforts by a local Malawian citizen Banonie Mwale in coming up with the initiative to enhance quality education particularly for a girl child.

So far the well wishers have donated 20, 000 USD for the project to commence which includes Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools.